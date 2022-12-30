The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 184.8% in December

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The China Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The China Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $19.28.

The China Fund Announces Dividend

About The China Fund

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.6748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

