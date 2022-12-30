The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 92.0% in December

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

GLU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,560. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 37.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

