The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 92.0% in December

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
GLU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,560. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $22.18.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.