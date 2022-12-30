The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$133.00” Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12. The company has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average is $104.56.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,416,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.