The Graph 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.21 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $480.30 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00461474 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.64 or 0.02922284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.22 or 0.29529631 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,549,407,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,719,515,597 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.