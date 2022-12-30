The Graph 1-Day Volume Hits $16.66 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $472.85 million and $16.66 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $865.23 or 0.05248245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00497134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,856.52 or 0.29458185 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,549,288,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,719,396,143 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

