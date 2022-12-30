The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 208.1% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.91. 54,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,425. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong and China Gas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY)
