Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 77.3% in December

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of THBRF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 15,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,871. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

