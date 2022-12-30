Tina Marriott Larson Sells 8,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $175,360.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $171,520.00.

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 1,130,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.63. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

