TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,875,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 52.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 642,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 222,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

TLGY stock remained flat at $10.26 during midday trading on Friday. TLGY Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

