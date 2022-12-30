Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang Sells 92,642 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 92,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,670,335.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,961,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,370,695.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Aman Narang sold 1,079 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $22,853.22.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 2,365,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,171. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 181.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $52,118,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

