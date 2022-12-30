Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,019,600 shares, an increase of 161.6% from the November 30th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,196.0 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $5.04 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.