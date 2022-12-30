Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,019,600 shares, an increase of 161.6% from the November 30th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,196.0 days.

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $5.04 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

