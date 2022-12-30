Toncoin Price Reaches $2.10 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.17 billion and approximately $36.78 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00012662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00035925 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018272 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226971 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024403 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

