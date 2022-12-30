Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Up 210.1% in December

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 210.1% from the November 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,546. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Featured Stories

