Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

TSE:TXG opened at C$15.82 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.07 and a one year high of C$17.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$273.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

