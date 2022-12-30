Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.14

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$86.14 and traded as high as C$88.60. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$87.56, with a volume of 5,697,068 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.42 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.21.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.16. The stock has a market cap of C$160.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank
In related news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Read More
