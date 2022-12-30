Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Down 3.5%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 1,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 196,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

Insider Activity

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, VP Aaron Berutti acquired 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $39,894.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, VP Aaron Berutti acquired 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $39,894.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,177,249.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,825 shares of company stock valued at $584,045 and sold 467,513 shares valued at $10,661,113. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

