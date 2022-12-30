Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the November 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS TSRYY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 9,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,967. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

