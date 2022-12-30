Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 189,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 286,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Trigon Metals Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.41 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Trigon Metals

In related news, Director Jeddiah Kurt Richardson Richardson bought 562,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,671,980 shares in the company, valued at C$904,680.81.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

