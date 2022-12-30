TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Up 22.9% in December

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 353,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

TriMas Stock Performance

TRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 80,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,734. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $37.65.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $218.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.69 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,883.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $111,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,883.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $213,320 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 99.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 21.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,005,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,222,000 after acquiring an additional 535,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 140.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 6.9% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 385,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

