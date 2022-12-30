Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Update

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,990,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 13,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after buying an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,594,000 after buying an additional 2,681,164 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,993,000 after buying an additional 1,377,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 500.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,325,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.0 %

About Trip.com Group

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,792. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.97 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

