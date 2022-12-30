Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TFPM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,183,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

