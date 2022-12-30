Trumpcoin Hits Market Cap of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.44 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.94 or 0.07222631 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00030561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007613 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

