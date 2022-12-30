Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 206.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.16. 3,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

