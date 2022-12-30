Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

