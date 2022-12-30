Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

LMT traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $486.37. 7,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.53. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $351.55 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

