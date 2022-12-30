Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,003 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,065. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.