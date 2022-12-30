Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 15,385 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAG stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $115.16. 2,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,776. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $131.55.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.