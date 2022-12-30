Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRMK. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 185,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,303. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.86. Trustmark has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 19.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

