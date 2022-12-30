Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Position Lifted by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,711 shares during the period. Tucows comprises approximately 6.9% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned approximately 15.74% of Tucows worth $63,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tucows by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tucows by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tucows by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,147,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,610,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $559,934. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

