Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 28072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TUWOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 68 ($0.82) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.