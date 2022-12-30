Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

TUWLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

