Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,493 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 58,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,345,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after acquiring an additional 110,729 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 149,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

