Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,894 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for about 1.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 40,586 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $16,212,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 2,250 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,084.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 708,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,675. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NYSE SIX opened at $23.08 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.26). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

