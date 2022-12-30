Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $600,000 in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 193,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VVR opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

