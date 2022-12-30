Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $783,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

