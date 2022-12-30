Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.