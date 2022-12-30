Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

