Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL opened at $249.93 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.39. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.