Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after buying an additional 1,371,115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after acquiring an additional 830,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,975 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

IAU stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

