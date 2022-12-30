Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.