Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.40. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 2,830 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 593.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 76,367 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $1,978,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

