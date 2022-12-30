Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.40. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 2,830 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.