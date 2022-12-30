u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of u-blox from CHF 92 to CHF 135 in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of UBLXF remained flat at $116.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. u-blox has a twelve month low of $67.45 and a twelve month high of $124.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.56.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

