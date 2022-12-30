Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $39,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.46. 4,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $483.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.75.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

