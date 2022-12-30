Unconventional Investor LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Unconventional Investor LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $128.85.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Get Rating

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

