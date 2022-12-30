Under Armour (UAA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $14.00.

12/22/2022 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2022 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

11/7/2022 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00.

11/4/2022 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.96 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

