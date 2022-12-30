Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.08. The company has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

