United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,334. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

