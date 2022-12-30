United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $175.75 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.09 and a 200-day moving average of $181.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

