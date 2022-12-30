United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $175.75 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.01. The stock has a market cap of $152.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

