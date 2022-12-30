Unizen Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $15.61 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $574,517.50 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

