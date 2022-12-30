UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of UOLGY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.21. 4,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, commercial offices, shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

