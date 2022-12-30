UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
UOL Group Price Performance
Shares of UOLGY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.21. 4,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $22.50.
About UOL Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UOL Group (UOLGY)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.